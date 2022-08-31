Ato Forson trial: I'm not aware MoH approved payments for ambulances - Agyeman-Manu tells Court

General News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minister of Health Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has told the High Court in Accra he is not aware that his Ministry under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration approved payments made to ambulance supplier, Big Sea General Trading Limited.



According to the minister, he is also unaware that the Controller and Accountant-General requested the Bank of Ghana to issue Letters of Credit (LC) which formed the basis of the payments.



Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who is also the NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako Enyan Esiam, and the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, has been charged with Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health and Richard Jakpa, a businessman, for allegedly causing financial loss of €2.37 million to the state in a deal to purchase some 200 ambulances for the country between 2014 and 2016.



They have all pleaded not guilty and are standing trial.



Under cross-examination from lawyers of Ato Forson, who is the first accused person led by Dr Abdul Basit Aziz Bamba, the Minister who is the fourth of the five witnesses for the prosecution, said, the former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson authorised payments and not the ministry.



In court on Tuesday, August 30, Lawyers for Dr Forson are challenging the testimony of the Health Minister.



Mr Manu had told the presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe that, Dr Forson played a key role in processes leading to advance payment for the ambulances.



This he said was in clear breach of the terms of the contract which indicated payment to be made upon delivery.



The vehicles which were later received are said to have been defective, a situation the State believes would not have happened if the terms of the contract were followed.



Warning



Meanwhile, the High Court has issued a stern warning to businessman, Richard Jakpa, the third accused person who was late to court.



The court said, should he appear in court later than the time agreed upon, his bail conditions would be revoked and detained till the trial was over.



The warning was after the court had earlier issued a bench warrant but was reminded when he appeared in court late.



“Mr. Jakpa, don’t ever come to court late again because if you do you can be assured that I will never rescind the bench warrant again.



“You are very fond of coming to court late. This is not the first time. If you ever come late again I will keep you in custody until the trial is over.”