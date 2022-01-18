Ato Forson, others plead not guilty, granted GH¢3m self-recognisance bail

General News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

AG drags Cassiel Ato Forson, 2 others to court



AG goes to court over €2.37M in ambulance deal



Ato Forson shows up in court for trial



Former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, and two others have pleaded not guilty to all charges against them.



These charges include one that accuses them of causing financial loss to the tune of €2.37 million to the state, in a deal to purchase some 200 ambulances for the country.



Dr. Ato Forson, who is also the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako Enyan Esiam, and the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, has been charged with Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health and Richard Jakpa, a businessman, for allegedly causing the state to lose money through the said deal between 2014 and 2016.



The accused persons, Dr. Ato Forson, Anemana and Japka, were present in court for the case today, with Ato Forson being represented by Edudzi Tameklo, the second accused person being represented by Owiredu Dankwa and the third, represented by Reindorf Twumasi.



Meanwhile, some NDC MPs and top personalities of the NDC thronged the court to support Ato Forson.



They included a former Attorney-General, Marietta Brew Appiah-Opong, Yussif Jajah, John Jinapor, former MP for Ketu South, Fiifi Kwertey, Joyce Bawa, Ofosu Ampofo, among others.



