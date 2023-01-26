Ato Forson lacks the needed skills, all-roundness to be Minority Leader – Analyst

General News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Political analyst Michael Ebo Amoah has opined that the appointment of Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as the Minority Leader, will affect the effectiveness of the Minority Caucus in Parliament.



For him, this is not strategic, and the timing was wrong for the NDC.



He explained that compared to Haruna Iddrisu, Ato Forson is not an all-rounder, and going into the 2024 general elections, the NDC needs an all-rounder to lead them in Parliament.



This, he warned, could divide the Minority front in the House since several members have resisted the appointment of Ato Forson as the leader.



Michael Ebo Amoah said ”this would affect the party. It is important to be an all-round person as a Minority Leader and not just strong on the economy. Comparing Haruna Iddrisu to Ato Forson, I don’t see Ato Forson as an all-round person. He is good with economic issues, but when it comes to the law, legislations, and debating the state of the nation and other issues, he lacks”.



Ato Forson, he added, should have maintained his position as the spokesperson on Finance for the Minority Caucus.