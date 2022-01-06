Ato Forson claps back harder after Attorney General's response

General News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Former Deputy Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson has hit even harder at the Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Diana Asonaba Dapaah after her office responded to allegations from the former about politically motivated attacks.



The state has charged former Deputy Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson, and Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency in the Central Region, for the willful causing of financial loss to the Republic of Ghana and intentionally misapplying public property in the supply of 200 ambulances.



Mr. Ato Forson following this, accused the Attorney General of instigating the prosecution because he raised concerns against the introduction of the controversial E-levy.



The Attorney General, through a statement, clarified that the investigations begun in 2017 and that the charges have absolutely nothing to do with the E-levy like he suggested.



In another response, Mr. Ato Forson acknowledged having seen the deputy minister’s suggestions. He however insists that the A-G can in no way determine his reactions to what he describes as their ‘sinister’ plot to ruin his reputation.



He further backed his allegations with data suggesting that the Cabinet memo for the purchase of the said ambulances was submitted in December 2011. Based on this, he is questioning how that the charges indicate that he signed the memo in 2011 when he only became deputy minister in 2013.



