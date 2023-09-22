Atinka’s Akosua High Tension honoured

Regional News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: www.atinkaonline.com

Atinka Media Village’s Akosua Agyeiwaa (High Tension) has been honoured at the 2023 Africa Peace Advocate Awards.



The recognition is for her effort in ensuring peace in our homes through her social program "Efisem,” which airs on Atinka 104.7 FM on Saturdays .



She is now the UN Ambassador for Peace and Social Life.



The Africa Peace Advocate Award is a prestigious honour that celebrates individuals or organizations that have significantly contributed to advancing peace and harmony throughout the African continent.



The event, organized by the International Association of World Peace Advocates, was held at the Pottersville conference center at East Legon Hills in Accra.



This year’s event was graced by many dignitaries from all corners of the world, and over 25 personalities were awarded.



The Country Director of the International Association of World Peace Advocates, Amb. Bishop Samuel Owusu, commended all awardees and tasked them with doing more to ensure peace in Africa, especially in this challenging time of coup d’état.



The flagbearer of the All People’s Congress, Hassan Ayariga, also commended the recipients for their hard work.