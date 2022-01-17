Atico junction accident: IGP visits victims

General News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has visited the victims of the accident involving a Police Officer, General Corporal Mahmood Abdulai, whose vehicle knocked down three pedestrians at the Atico junction-Kaneshie stretch in Accra.



The accident occurred on Thursday, 13 January 2022.



The IGP is accompanied by the Director-General Welfare, DCOP Habiba Twumasi Sarpong, Director-General Public Affairs Directorate ACP Kwesi Ofori, and the Deputy Accra Regional Commander DCOP Afriyie Sakyi and some other senior officers called on the first victim Kofi Mensah who is on admission at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



The IGP informed the family that: “Police will bear the full cost of the treatment of the victim.”



The team also visited the second victim John Mensah Sarbah at his home at Mataheko, also in Accra where discussions were held with his family.



“A Police vehicle has been put at the victim’s disposal to convey him to and from the hospital until his full recovery,” a statement issued by the Police indicated.



At the house of Dora Owusua who lost her life in the accident, the team extended the support of the Police to the family for the burial of the deceased.



The IGP also assured the deceased’s family that thorough investigations will be conducted into the case and ensure “justice for all.”



The driver of the vehicle, General Corporal Abdulai, who was also injured in the accident was assured of the “relevant medical care to ensure his full recovery.”



Corporal Abdulai, was driving a Toyota Vitz taxi from Mallam to Accra when the accident occurred, injuring all victims.



He failed to exercise “due care and attention” upon reaching a section of the K.A Busia Highway opposite the Atico junction according to preliminary investigations.



The vehicle then veered off the road onto the pavement at his nearside and knocked all three victims and a yet-to-be-identified male adult who was standing on the pavement.



All three victims sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Korle Bu teaching hospital.



One of the victims, Dora Owusuaa, however, died while receiving treatment.