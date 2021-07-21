Atibie residents to benefit from free medical screening

Regional News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Residents of Atibie in the Eastern region are to benefit from a five-day medical mission.



The Ghana Medical Relief (GMR) exercise will cover free medical activities ranging from general health screening, pediatrics, dental, urological, obstetrics and health education to more than 5,000 people in Atibie and its surrounding communities.



This will begin on Monday, August 2, 2021, through Friday, August 6, 2021, following the team's first mission in 2018 at Asiakwa, a town in the East Akim District of the Eastern Region of Ghana.



The registered non-profit organization based in the United States of America and Ghana has been embarking on free medical missions to Ghana every summer.



In 2019, they were in Anomabo, a town on the coast of the Mfantsiman Municipal District of the Central Region for their outreach but were unable to continue their work in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



GMR is thus entreating all residents in Atibie and its environs to take advantage of the event to seek free medical care.



