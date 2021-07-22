Atibie resident to benefit from free medical screening

Regional News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A free medical screening for the people of Atibie is to take place



• The residents of Atibie and its environs, number over 5000, are expected to benefit from this



• The team will deal with general health screening, pediatrics, dental, urological, obstetrics, and health education



Residents of Atibie in the Eastern region are to benefit from a five-day medical mission.



To be undertaken by the Ghana Medical Relief (GMR), the exercise will cover free medical activities ranging from general health screening, pediatrics, dental, urological, obstetrics, and health education to more than 5,000 people in Atibie and its surrounding communities.



This will begin on Monday, August 2, 2021, through Friday, August 6, 2021, following the team's first mission in 2018 at Asiakwa, a town in the East Akim District of the Eastern Region of Ghana.



The registered non-profit organization based in the United States of America and Ghana has been embarking on free medical missions to Ghana every summer.



In 2019, they proceeded to Anomabo, a town on the coast of the Mfantsiman Municipal District of the Central Region but were however unable to continue their work in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



The GMR is entreating all residents in Atibie and its environs to take advantage of the event to seek free medical care.



