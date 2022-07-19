Atewa Forest: Prospecting license granted to bauxite firm revised on Lands C'ssion website after GhanaWeb report

General News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Public concerns grow over attempts to mine bauxite in the Atewa Forest



Prospecting license granted to a bauxite firm tagged expired by the Minerals Commission



Environmental groups sue government over Atewa Forest



The status of a prospecting license granted to Vimetco Ghana Bauxite Limited for exploration in the Atewa Forest has changed on the Mining Repository of the Lands Commission.



GhanaWeb on July 14, 2022, made a publication about the granting of a prospecting license to the said company despite a suit filed by a group of environmentalists against any possible acts of mining in the reserve.



As of the time of the publication, Vimetco was listed on the website as having an active prospecting license with the code PL5/210, which was set to expire on February 2, 2025.



The license with the application code APL-P-115 was filed on March 9, 2011, and came into effect on February 9, 2022.



However, following the GhanaWeb publication, A Rocha Ghana, one of seven organisations suing the state, has highlighted, in a social media post, changes made to the license granted to Vimetco.



According to the organization, the sudden change leaves room for further questions.



“Few days ago, we got info from the Minerals Commission website of a prospecting license to Vimetco Ghana Bauxite Ltd in the Atewa forest. We raised an alarm & today, it has been revised. This leaves us wondering if this is a genuine mistake,” A Rocha Ghana asked in a Twitter post.



The current listing on the website of the Minerals Commission website indicates the status of Vimetco’s license as expired.



According to the details on the website, the license expired on March 8, 2012.



Located in Ghana’s Eastern Region, Atewa Forest forms part of the threatened Upper Guinea Forest, one of the world’s global biodiversity hotspots. Atewa Forest is a Protected Forest Reserve, a Key Biodiversity Area (KBA), and meets the conditions for Alliance for Zero Extinction status.



The forest is home to many endangered, endemic and rare plants and animals, over 100 of which are threatened or near threatened with extinction.



Four species are listed as Critically Endangered (CR) on the IUCN Redlist of Threatened Species, and many more as vulnerable. The forest is also home to five species believed to be endemic to the forest, meaning they are found nowhere else on Earth.



As a critical watershed, the forest is also the source for the Birim, Densu and Ayensu rivers, which provide water for some 5 million people, including residents of the capital, Accra.



In June 2018, the state-owned Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) started clearing access roads to the summit of the Atewa forest to allow test drilling for bauxite deposits, a move which was met with massive public furor.



Meanwhile, residents within the Atewa areas say they remain resolute in their opposition to any efforts to undertake mining activities in the Forest Reserve.



According to the residents, they would resist and block any mining prospecting in the Atewa forest reserve to preserve the biodiversity hub and the critical watershed.







