Atebubu Traditional Council unveils royal symbol

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: Frank Aboagye

The Atebubu Traditional Council (ATC) has unveiled the Atebubuman Royal Symbol as part of its brand identity to strategically reposition the traditional area.



This unveiling coincided with the expiration of the 40 days of traditional confinement of Ohempon Yeboah Asiamah following his enstoolment as the Paramount Chief of Atebubu on July 11, 2022.



The Royal Symbol depicts the history, culture, assets, traits, and values of the people of Atebubu. The Atebubuman Royal Symbol consists of an aura–surrounded elephant on a stool, with two crossed swords (Bosompra) above it, two bells at the front of the stool (one on each leg) that are attached by special ropes. The inscription “Pim Kɔ W’anim” arches over the symbol.



According to the Paramount Chief, Ohempon Yeboah Asiamah, the symbol will distinguish Atebubuman from other traditional areas and will unite the people for the traditional area’s development.



“The Royal Symbol represents the new path Atebubuman hopes to pursue and also has the potential to unite the people for the common good of the traditional area”.



Also unveiled were the four theme colours (white, black, desert sand, and green) as Atebubu Royal Colours, “A” Icon, Wordmark, Royal Seal, and Traditional Council Flag.



Description of Elements in the Royal Symbol



Elephant on Stool



The elephant on the stool symbolises the supremacy, sovereignty, and courage of the people of Atebubu. It also has a historical relevance for the Kingdom, as it was elephants that, owing to their special intellect and compassion, led the ancestors of Atebubu to discover potable water during their migration from Saaman No.2 in a season of drought.



The aura around the elephant signifies the glory of the Kingdom and the divine protection upon the Paramount Chief of Atebubu and his people.



“Dɔnwa” (Bell Stool)



The “Dɔnwa” (Bell Stool) was used during war times and heralds the movement of Atebubumanhene by the sound of the bells.

Bees



The two bees on each side of the “Dɔnwa” symbolise the fighting spirit of Atebubuman as warriors. The bees were and can be, deployed in times of war to fight the enemy.



"Pim Kɔ W'anim” Inscription



The motto "Pim Kɔ W'anim", to wit, “Keep Moving Forward”, is a key message to urge Atebubuman to focus on progress even in difficult times. It also encourages all the people of Atebubu to keep fighting until the obstacles to progress – no matter how daunting they may be – are overcome. The Kingdom is to keep moving forward, opening new doors, and doing new things.



Ropes



The ropes holding the bells to the stool symbolise unity among the people of Atebubu.



Bosompra



The Bosompra symbolises the courage, strength, and authority of the kingdom of Atebubu. The crossed Bosompra represents the legitimate authority of Atebubuman as an independent Kingdom.