Atebubu College of Education asks new students to bring own furniture to school

General News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

First year students of the Atebubu College of Education in the Bono East Region will now have to purchase their own chairs to school following the lack of furniture in the institution.



This was contained in a communiqué by the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the College which directed all level 100 students to report to school with plastic chairs in the ensuing semester.



The students, according to sources, have been complaining about the lack of furniture in most of the lecture halls in the college for months.



The PRO of the SRC, Asante Asare who spoke to Power FM indicated that furniture was inadequate because of how students move them from one hall to the other for studies.



“Mostly, when students have lectures at various halls, they move the chairs to those lecture halls and destroy some in the process. This has resulted in damaging them,” he said.



“Over the years, the school has been facing challenges with school furniture and the government seems not be bothered about the situation hence the decisions of the current SRC to initiative this directive to prevent level 100 students from moving chairs from one classroom to other,” Asare added.



He also stated that students have also been warned not to bring empty gallons to campus for storage of water.



Asked if the management of the school was aware of the development, Asare affirmed that the SRC had the blessings of the school to do that.