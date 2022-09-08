You are here: HomeNews2022 09 08Article 1619543

Regional News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Disclaimer

Source: Priscilla Nimako, ISD, Contributor

Atebubu- Amantin MCE supports women in poultry and breed production

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo File photo

The Municipal Chief Executive for Atebubu-Amantin, Mr Edward Owusu, has presented 14 weeks old chicks, feed, a variety of drugs and one battery cage to 40 women in the municipality.

The donation is in line with a poultry production and breed improvement intervention under the Savanna Investment Programme in the municipality.

He asked Agriculture officials to support and monitor the progress of each farmer to ensure that the objectives of the initiative are achieved. He urged beneficiaries to take advantage of the support to improve their situation and that of their families.

The Municipal Director of Agriculture, Mr Stephen Aidoo, said the initiative sought to support the government’s agriculture flagship programme ‘rearing for food and jobs,’ enhancing the competitiveness of the country’s poultry industry, improving the breeding of small ruminants, contributing to the improved food and nutrition status of Ghanaians as well as improving the living conditions of poor female livestock farmers.

He added that the beneficiaries have undergone training in animal production, animal health, feed preparation, and storage as well as bio-security.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Sportsleading sports icon

English coach, Graham Potter

BREAKING: Chelsea announce Graham Potter as new coach

Businessleading business icon

Dr Osei Kwame 'Despite' and his business partner Ernest Ofori Sarpong

Ashanti Airlines selected to partner government for Ghana's home-based carrier - Report

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Nana Akua Addo flaunts ring while driving with husband

Nana Akua Addo shows off her husband, flaunts ring to emphasise change of name

Africaleading africa news icon

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

Doctors ‘concerned’ for health of UK’s Queen Elizabeth II

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Former Net 2 TV presenter, Kweku Annan

My take on the sacking of Net 2 TV 'Hot Seat' presenter, Kweku Annan