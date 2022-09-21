Asuogyaman NPP women charged to work hard to ‘break the 8’

Politics of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Source: Michael Oberteye

As the 2024 general elections draw nearer, Eastern Regional Women Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Madam Mercy Amo Darkoah on Tuesday began a tour of the region to sensitize the party’s women wing ahead of the polls by issuing a wakeup call to them to begin to play an active role in politics and governance.



Madam Darkoah said it was imperative for more women to begin to be active in the party considered crucial towards its history-making agenda of breaking the 8.

The event was used to empower the women ahead of the next elections, considered crucial as the ruling government attempts to achieve a historic feat of furthering its stay in power beyond the eight years which has been the norm in the fourth republic.



Achieving this is however considered herculean, a situation which has prompted the regional women’s organizer to motivate the women in her region by touring all 33 constituencies with the aim of charging them into contributing their quota towards achieving the feat by propagating the successes of the Akufo-Addo government.



Madam Mercy Amo Darkoah began her tour of the region from the Asuogyaman constituency where she previously served as the women organizer.



Charging the women’s wing to be “on the move to breaking the eight,” the regional women organizer while urging them not to relent in propagating the good deeds of the current government described politics as an alternative profession for women.



Speaking at Akrade on Tuesday on the theme, ‘what women need to succeed in politics,’ the former constituency women organizer while identifying boldness, self-esteem, and confidence as the key ingredients required by women to succeed in politics said, “Women must add value to their politics profession. we women consider ourselves as politicians, politics is our second profession…we need to develop our profession, we need to be transparent and trustworthy,” she noted while stressing on the need to keep party information confidential.



She stressed the need for women to be mindful of their appearances, sacrifice, and the need for them to take advantage of new opportunities.



Madam Darkoah cited herself as having sacrificed for the party without any monetary considerations, adding that she leveraged her servitude to the party to acquire her experience.



Emphasizing on the critical role women ought to play to help the NPP break the eight, madam Mercy Amo Darkoah said the party ought to break the 8 and can only achieve this with the active role of its women. “Breaking the 8 in the NPP will come from the women…breaking the 8 demands the involvement of the women,” she said.



Speaking on the topic of the role of women in politics, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema-East Nii Kwartei Titus Glover who was a special guest of honor at the event underscored the important roles women play in politics. “Women are important, wherever there are women, there is development, wherever there are women, we can’t do politics in this country without women,” he said.



Recounting the historical background and names behind the formation of the United Party (UP) which eventually paved the way for the formation of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Glover reminded the participants of the notable female personalities involved in key roles in the formation of the NPP and Ghanaian politics and charged them to emulate and relive the roles they played.



“There were women involved in the formation of the United Party (UP), they were active…You can’t discuss politics in the fourth republic without Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, Mrs. Gladys Asmah, Amerley Tagoe, Hawa Yakubu, Christine Churcher,” he expressed.



According to the former deputy transport minister, emulating these women calls for humility, affability, and avoiding discrimination and disunity within the NPP and cautioned them against bad-mouthing the party.



Instead, she urged them to channel their grievances to the constituency executives.



To ensure the efficiency of the women, the former lawmaker called for support for the women through capacity building and economic empowerment to ensure that they successfully assume various roles in the party and execute their duty effectively.



Mr. Glover also called for the women to the network by identifying individuals within the party to nurture them into the stables of politics.



Also speaking on the need for the party to empower its women, Akusika Nkegbe, constituency women organizer for Asuogyaman noted: “We need to empower the women to go out and spread the good works of President Akufo Addo. The communication is down so we need to empower the women to encourage them to go out and preach Nana Addo’s good works.”



She stressed that women were capable of achieving the same feat as men and encouraged them to strive for positions in the party including Assembly members and constituency executive positions.