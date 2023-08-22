Asuogyaman MP partners with churches to provide soft loans for traders

General News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Some market women and smallholder traders in the Assuogyaman constituency will soon have the opportunity to expand their enterprises as the MP for the area implements a comprehensive plan with the Apostolic church at New-Combine, Akosombo to support the church members.



Announcing the scheme at the New-Combine Apostolic Church at Akosombo in the Eastern Region, the Member of Parliament of the constituency, Thomas Ampem Nyarko praised the women for their diverse roles in supporting economic development in their respective locations and assured them of his unflinching assistance to boost their socio-economic well-being.



The MP stated that the goal is to raise $100,000 to support church members in their businesses. The MP has released the first tranche of ¢20,000, and the church has also released an extra ¢20,000. The MP will continue to match any sum released by the church in order to meet the target. He believes that this will encourage women in his area to not only increase their market share, but also to explore new opportunities and prospects.



The further explained that this initiative represents an important milestone in his quest to assist the youth who are involved in skill training (TANSDYEP) as well as provide a financial boost for market women and small enterprises in his jurisdiction.



Thomas Ampem Nyarko, who has always been in touch with his community has been engaged in a number of social intervention projects such as the construction of schools, water, rural electrification, educational support, toilets, donation of books, health support and other services to make life meaningful for his constituents.



In July 2023, the MP hired an excavator to remove choked drains in some communities noted for perennial flooding during the rainy season as an intervention to provide relief in communities ahead of the onset of the rains. A move, that has brought significant protection to thousands of inhabitants who would have been gravely affected if the drains were left unattended.



