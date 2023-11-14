Asuma Banda’s Mosque will not be destroyed - Railway Authority reacts to alleged plan to demolish 300 buildings

General News of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Ghana Railway Development Authority has reacted to reports that it is planning to demolish more than 300 structures along the railway right of way at Roman Ridge, including the Nyaho Clinic stretch and Alhaji Asuma Banda's Mosque area.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the Authority said that even though it has taken steps to reclaim some of its lands that have been encroached on, there is no plan to abruptly remove the illegal occupants.



It added that it is engaging all the stakeholders involved to ensure that the reclamation of the lands does not lead to undesired consequences.



“The Ghana Railway Development Authority has over the years been confronted with significant challenges concerning encroachment and/or trespass on its lands across the country. To abate these challenges the Authority, has taken legal steps to recover these lands from unauthorised occupants.



“The Authority has pressed into service plans to eject illegal occupants along the Railway right of way at Roman Ridge, including the Nyaho Clinic stretch and Alhaji Asuma Banda's Mosque area. In this regard, extensive engagements and consultations are underway to ensure a comprehensive approach that avoids surprises to the affected parties,” part of the statement reads.



On the Asuma Banda’s Mosque, the Railway Development Authority stated categorically that there are no plans to diminish the mosque.



“Contrary to the publications, the Alhaji Asuma Banda's Mosque is not earmarked for demolition. The Authority has engaged with the leadership of the mosque, assuring them that there is no plan to demolish the mosque. Accordingly, we gave them the accrued ground rent invoice for them to make payment. We urge the public to take note of this clarification and disregard any misinformation suggesting otherwise.”



It also refuted the assertion that its Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Susan Delali Akosua Kudjoe, issued an eviction notice without the knowledge of

the Chief Executive Officer, Yaw Owusu.



Background:



A report by the Insight newspaper said that the demolition follows a notice issued by the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) ordering all occupants to leave the area.



According to the report, the notice, which was signed and issued on September 22, 2023, by Susana Delali Akosua Kudjoe, the Deputy Chief Executive, General Services at GRDA, for the Chief Executive Officer of the authority, indicated that it was the final notice it was giving to the affected property owners.



“You are by this letter notified, and final notice is hereby given you to vacate occupation of the said land by 30th September 2023...



“The consequences of your failure to comply with the order will not be in your interest, as there will be no further notice of our action,” the letter is reported to have indicated.



The report also said that the notice was distributed to over 300 occupants of the land, including caretakers of the Asuma Banda Mosque.



The newspaper further added that this demolition notice, however, had been issued without the consent of Yaw Owusu, Chief Executive Officer of GRDA, although it was issued on his behalf.



“What is worrying is that the Deputy CEO Susana Delali Akosua Kudjoe, who is hell bent on carrying out the demolition exercise with the support of one Edem Danku, Deputy Director, Estate and Commercial Unit of the Authority, is alleged to have ignored attempts by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan, to have the exercise shelved entirely because of the repercussions it will have, not only on the political fortunes of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), but the livelihoods of over 1,000 residents on the railway land stretch.



“Already, one Daasebre Dr Asumadu Nyarko Appiah, Chief of Akyem Wenchi and Oseawuomanhene of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional in the Eastern Region recently laid claim to all the railway lands on that stretch claiming that the Ghana Railway Development Authority sold all that stretch of land to him despite the occupants also claiming to have a 50-year lease agreement with the authority,” the report added.



Meanwhile, the Insight newspaper said it has also gathered that several of the people who are to be affected have vowed not to move, insisting that they have legitimate documents from the Ghana Railway Company to support them.



