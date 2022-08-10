Asthma & Allergies Foundation-Ghana, Asthma Ghana create awareness about living with asthma

General News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: Evans Amoah, Contributor

As part of the "Asthma Friendly School" project, the Asthma & Allergies Foundation-Ghana in collaboration with Asthma Ghana has developed guidelines for Asthma Management in Schools.



According to Mrs Anthea Awo Duker who is the founder of Asthma & Allergies Foundation-Ghana and Dr Victor Wutor who is also the founder of Asthma Ghana, they have observed that most people, especially in schools, are inadequately informed and in some instances not equipped to handle Asthma and its related issues.



The two Foundations decided to collaborate and embark on an awareness creation/education exercise in various schools across the country in a way to ensure healthy living.



Mrs Duker said the schools that will be selected will be educated and equipped to handle Asthma related issues and also be advised to be Compliant.



She said public durbars on the subject matter would be held for chiefs and the people in the various communities in which the selected schools are located.



According to her, the schools will benefit from Asthma inhalers, spacers, nebulizers, and educational pamphlets.



Below are the guidelines or roles for School Administrators in Asthma Management in schools.



1. Recognize the importance of creating a more accepting social climate for students with Asthma by understanding issues related to Asthma including symptoms, triggers, management and emotional issues/stigma.



2. Ensure that each school develops Asthma care policies/practices, and follow them diligently.



3. Ensure that students who have Asthma are identified and that there is an Asthma Action Plan on file for each student.



4. Ensure that personnel working with children with Asthma know what to do for each child.



5. Organize training/awareness sessions for school staff including, teachers, substitutes, on-site daycare staff, coaches, school bus drivers, and administration.



6. Ensure that Asthma medications for each student are accessible at all times.



7. Establish a regular routine of double-checking inhaler supplies, verifying expiry dates, and ensuring the list of students with Asthma is up to date.



8. Reduce exposure to triggers by encouraging a scent-free environment.



9. Notify parents when there are changes to the school environment (i.e. pesticides, chemical use, school repairs/maintenance).