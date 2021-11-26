Association of Women Accountants Ghana donate to Police Hospital

Health News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Members of the Association of Women Accountants Ghana have donated to the Police Hospital in Accra as their contribution to the healthcare delivery of the facility.



The donation also forms part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of the association that is noted for such gestures in time past.



Items given to the Ghana Police Hospital include eighty(80) pieces of bedsheets, ten(10) sets of diapers, five(5) mop buckets, five(5) mops, twenty (20) packets of water, twenty (20) packs of can malt, fifty (50) boxes of children’s nose mask, forty(40) boxes of adult’s nose mask, five(5) gallons of hand sanitizers, nine(9) boxes of biscuits, thirteen (13) cartons of fruit juice, eight(8) packs of tissue paper, fourteen (14) packs of toilet rolls and ten(10) gallons of liquid soap were donated to the facility.



The delegation was led by their President Mrs. Elsie Bunyan. Among the entourage was Director-General Police Professional Standards Bureau(PPSB) COP/Mrs. Maame Yaa Tiwaah Addo-Danquah who is the immediate past President of the Association; The Treasurer Mrs. Elizabeth Ohene Bampoe, Secretary of the Association, Mrs. Akua Bonsu Owu and DSP Mrs. Margeret Afi Tenkorang.



The President of the Association in presenting the donation on behalf of her colleagues to the Director Nursing Services Chief Superintendent Juliana Agyeiwaa Dartey expressed hope that they will be used for the intended purpose.



“This is just to contribute to healthcare delivery in your facility and I hope that they will be used for the intended purpose from the Association of Women Accountants Ghana,” she said.



Receiving the items, Chief Superintendent Juliana Agyeiwaa Dartey on behalf of the Medical Director DCOP/Dr. Ebenezer Ewusi-Emmim thanked the association for the gesture



The members of the Association thereafter visited the Paediatrics Department of the hospital. They then donated some of the biscuits and drinks to the children on admission and wished them a speedy recovery.



AWAG is an Association of Women Chartered Accountants in Ghana formed in 1994 to attract more females into the Accountancy Profession, and promote the continuing education, intellectual growth, and professional knowledge of its members.



AWAG is governed by a 5 member elected Executive Committee and enjoys support from the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana, and other independent organisations.