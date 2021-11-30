Association of Muslim Societies in Tertiary Institutions in Ghana inaugurated

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: Etornam Kornu, Contributor

An interim National Executive Association of Muslim Societies in Tertiary Institutions, Ghana (MUSTIG) has been inaugurated at its second Strategic Conference held at Lakeside University College in Accra on Friday, November 12, 2021.



The conference was held to approve the constitution of the Association and to inaugurate an interim National Executive Committee to administer the affairs of the Association. The committee mandate is until its first meeting of Congress to elect members of the National Executive Committee.



The Association has been established to serve as a mouthpiece and representative, at both national and international levels, of the various Muslim societies, associations, or communities at the various campuses of tertiary institutions in Ghana on matters affecting its members, the generality of Muslims in Ghana and the Islamic faith. It shall be non-sectarian, non-partisan, and non-ethnic.



The interim National Executive positions are occupied by the following representatives of various tertiary institutions:



The interim National Executives were inaugurated by Dr. Hussein Iddris Ibrahim. He prayed for Allah’s guidance for the new executives and craved the indulgence of the new executive to have the ability to listen to the advice of members to carry out their mandate dutifully.



The interim President, Prof Imoro Braimah, in his acceptance speech, thanked members for the opportunity given to serve the Muslim Community in Ghana. On behalf of the interim National Executive Committee, he promised to do their best in the interest of the Muslim Community.











The objective of the Association include:



• Enhancing and strengthening unity, collaboration, and mentorship among its

members and Muslims at large in all aspects of Islamic activities



• Providing spiritual, academic, and moral/social guidance as well as mentorship

to its members, especially its student members, to shape their Islamic

identity and wellbeing



• Advancing the academic, social, and professional responsibilities of its

members towards the larger Muslim community in Ghana and beyond.



• Providing a common forum for the discussion of Muslim issues at the various

campuses of tertiary institutions in Ghana.



• Inculcating in Muslims on campus the requisite qualities and values necessary for the general mobilisation of Muslims for community growth and development.