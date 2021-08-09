Association of Bankers Ghana donates 50k to family of late cop killed in bullion van attack

General News of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Some members of the Association of Bankers Ghana and the family of late constable Emmanuel Osei on Friday, 6th August 2021 called on the outgoing Director-General Welfare, Commissioner of Police Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah to express their appreciation to the Police administration for the support to the family of the late Constable Emmanuel Osei at the national headquarters.



The Vice President of the Bankers Association, Dan Sackey led the team to donate an amount of GHS50,000 to the family of the late Constable on behalf of the Bankers Association Ghana.



On behalf of the Police Administration, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah thanked the association and the bereaved family for their cooperation.



The late General Constable Emmanuel Osei was shot and killed by a group of armed robbers when on duty on 14th June 2021 at James Town, Accra while escorting a bullion van.



Until his untimely death, he was with the National Special Weapon and Tactical Team. (SWAT) Unit.



He was promoted posthumously to the rank of a Lance Corporal.







