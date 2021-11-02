Association of 'Aboboyaa' drivers protest ban

General News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

Members of a group calling itself the Association of “Aboboyaa” drivers have embarked on a demonstration to protest the embargo by the Greater Accra Minister Henry Quartey, ordering them to stay away from the motorway and major highways in the capital.



The chairperson of the “Borla taxi” and tricycle association Lydia Bamfo said their protest is about the ban on motorized tricycle (Aboboyaa) from using the motorway and major highways in Accra to ply their trade.



She said the group heard the news on the airwaves and they are panicking as the ban is to take effect on Monday, November 1.



Ms Bamfo pointed out that their members who went on their normal duties collecting waste were afraid of the embargo thus ferried their tricycles to the group’s headquarters to ascertain their direction on what to do about the waste they have collected.



“We have no option but to call on the media to intervene for us because if all these motors are going to park here with their loads it will spoil,” she said to TV3.



She said her outfit has twenty branches in Greater Accra which works within the 24 municipalities in the capital without any mobile transfer for them to go and dump their waste.



“There is no emergency mobile transfer for us, so the Minister should go back and look for the restriction and come back and tell us something,” said the chairperson of “Borla taxi” and tricycle association.



