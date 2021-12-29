Assisted Senior High Schools to reopen Jan 5, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), has held a successful meeting with the Ministry of Education to address issues likely to delay the reopening of schools across the country.



Last week, the National Executive Council of CHASS’ resolved not to reopen schools from January 5, if the government failed to honour all outstanding bursaries and food supplies to the schools by December 31.



In an interview with GBC News, President of CHASS, Abubakar Yakubu said they are due to reopen on the stipulated date after the engagement with the Ministry.