You are here: HomeNews2022 05 26Article 1546691

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Disclaimer

Source: Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Assistant headmaster of Bole SHS in police grips for alleged rape

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The police has confirmed the arrest of the Assistant headmaster of Bole SHS The police has confirmed the arrest of the Assistant headmaster of Bole SHS

The Assistant headmaster of Bole Senior High School in the Savannah Region, Mr. Issahaku Jeduah, has been arrested by the Bole police command for allegedly raping a final year student of the school.

He is reported to have committed the dastardly act on Friday, May 20, and went into hiding after police besieged the school to effect his arrest following a complaint lodged by the victim and her parents.

The Bole District Police Commander DSP Benjamin Buxton confirmed his arrest but declined to give further details.

The victim (name withheld) narrated that the Assistant headmaster lured her to his office under the disguise of advising her and forcefully had intimacy with her during prep hours.

"He called me to his office during prep hours under the guise of advising me only for him to force me into sleeping with him and threatened to have me dismissed if I disclose what happened between us," she narrated amid tears.

Meanwhile, the victim is currently at the Bole Government hospital undergoing tests and treatment.

Watch an episode of The Lowdown below:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Sportsleading sports icon

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo

Otto Addo is making the same mistakes - Social media users react to Black Stars squad

Businessleading business icon

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Here's the Cedi's performance against major foreign currencies as at May 26

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Popular Kumawood actress, Sandra Ababio

LilWin’s ex-wife hunts down Sandra Ababio

Africaleading africa news icon

EFF protesters marched on AU Day

'We are friends to African nations' - French ambassador to South African protesters

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Dr Kwabena Duffuor

Dr. Duffuor’s Ahotor Project: A sustainable financial empowerment for NDC grassroots