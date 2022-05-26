Assistant headmaster of Bole SHS in police grips for alleged rape

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

The Assistant headmaster of Bole Senior High School in the Savannah Region, Mr. Issahaku Jeduah, has been arrested by the Bole police command for allegedly raping a final year student of the school.



He is reported to have committed the dastardly act on Friday, May 20, and went into hiding after police besieged the school to effect his arrest following a complaint lodged by the victim and her parents.



The Bole District Police Commander DSP Benjamin Buxton confirmed his arrest but declined to give further details.



The victim (name withheld) narrated that the Assistant headmaster lured her to his office under the disguise of advising her and forcefully had intimacy with her during prep hours.



"He called me to his office during prep hours under the guise of advising me only for him to force me into sleeping with him and threatened to have me dismissed if I disclose what happened between us," she narrated amid tears.



Meanwhile, the victim is currently at the Bole Government hospital undergoing tests and treatment.



