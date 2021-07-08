Assist Police to apprehend murder suspects - Presiding Member of Adaklu

General News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: GNA

Reverend Fred Agbogbo, Presiding Member of Adaklu Assembly has appealed to the Chiefs and elders of Adaklu Kpatovoe to assist the Police to apprehend the suspects involved in the murder of one Komla Tsomana, 28, an okada rider on Monday.



He said one of the suspects was alleged to have come from Adaklu Kpatove in the Adaklu District.



Rev. Agbogbo who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the deceased was from Central Tongu.



He said the Adaklu and Central Tongu District Security Committees held a joint meeting as the issue bordered on security.



The Presiding Member who is also the Assemblyman for Adaklu Ablornu Electoral Area, joined the two District Chief Executives to visit the family of the deceased to express their condolences.



He assured the Assembly members that the Police had begun processes to apprehend the suspects.



He said the Adaklu DISEC would give all the needed assistance to the Police to bring the perpetrators of "the barbaric act to face the law".



Mr. Alex Yeboah, Ho Municipal Police Commander, had earlier told the GNA that the victim was contracted by the two men at Mafi Kumase to convey them to Adaklu Kpatove on Monday at about 2000 hours.



He said at the Ablornu section of the road during the journey they prevailed on the rider to stop to which he obliged.



Mr. Yeboah, who has oversight responsibility over the Adaklu District said the suspects subsequently killed the victim by inflicting deep multiple machete wounds on him.



He said the body of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue.