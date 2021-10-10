Assin South confirms Amissah as DCE

General News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: GNA

Madam Felicia Ntrakwa Amissah, the President's nominee for Assin South has finally been confirmed with 100 percent votes.



All the 21 Members of the Assembly present, voted in her favour.



However, 15 out of the 36-Member Assembly were not available to participate, for unexplained reasons.



Article 243(1) of Ghana, 1992 constitution and section 20 (1) of the local governance Act 2016, Act 2016, Act (936) stipulates that there shall be a district chief executive for every district who shall be appointed by the President with prior approval of not less than two-thirds majority of members of the Assembly present.



Madam Amissah, thanked Almighty God for the victory, the Party hierarchy, the Assembly Members and all present for the confidence reposed in her.



She promised to work assiduously and remain loyal and committed to the task ahead.



In attendance was Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, Rev Ntim Fordjor, Member of Parliament for Assin South and the Deputy Minister of Education as well as Nanaanom.