Assin South: Death of pregnant woman triggers anger of residents, demand poor roads fixed

Regional News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The death of a pregnant woman in the Assin South District has triggered fury from residents in Fawomanye, Manager, and Quansakrom in the Assin South District of the Central Region.



The residents say the pregnant woman died onboard a tricycle due to the poor nature of the road in the communities.



According to the farmers, their farm produce had rotten away in the bush due to the difficulty of transporting them to the market.



The pregnant woman reportedly slipped and fell in the bathhouse, but died when the Aboboyaa that was carrying her to the hospital also had an accident due to the poor nature of the road.



According to them, vehicles are unable to ply the areas due to the poor nature of their roads.



For this reason, the residents have used coconut trunks to build bridges to connect nearby communities that are not safe for motorists.



They have, therefore, called on the MP, Hon Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, and the DCE Hon. Felicia Amissah Ntrakwa to come to their aid.



Meanwhile, the Chief of the area Nana Atua ‘I’, has noted that the bad nature of the roads, is affecting the academic performance, of students.



According to him, children in KG walk about 3 kilometres to school in Assin Besease to access education.



He reiterated that the poor roads will determine the election coming in 2024, so the MP and the DCE should do something about it if they want to retain their seats and power.