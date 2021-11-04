Assin Police on manhunt for protesters who attacked officers

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 4 November 2021

• Construction workers attacked police officers during a protest on Wednesday



• A police commander sustained injuries from the attack



• The protesters say their action was triggered by the indiscriminate brute force of the police



The Assin Fosu Police Command has commenced a manhunt for some company workers who attacked some of their officers on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.



Workers of Shimizu Dai Nippon construction firm went on rampage during a protest to demand improved conditions of service.



In the process of their protest, the employees working on the National Trunk Road (N8) stretching from Assin Fosu to Assin Praso blocked the road, leaving some road users stranded in the process.



The police who attempted to free up the road for traffic were pelted with stones, resulting in the hospitalization of the police commander.

Divisional Police Commander, ACP Augustine Luguyare sustained injuries on the left side of his stomach, fingers, thumbs, thighs, following an attack by angry workers. Some other police officers were affected.



The injured officer is reported to have vowed to bring the perpetrators to book.



The protesters however in their defense have stated that their actions were triggered by the brute force the police unleashed on them.



According to the protesters, the police indiscriminately fired gunshots and pepper spray causing them to retaliate in the manner they did.