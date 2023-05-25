Assin North seat is for the NPP – Nana B vows to reclaim it

Regional News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has revealed that the Assin North seat is traditionally an NPP seat and there is no argument about that.



He reveals that his party has already reclaimed the seat in absentia even before the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin declares it vacant and a by-election is subsequently held.



Nana B as affectionately called who is already in the constituency cataloging and visiting developmental projects undertaken by the Akufo-Addo-led administration, urged residents to be mindful of the propaganda of their National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“Assin North is traditionally an NPP seat and we have reclaimed it already. If you look at the first-class road constructed through Assin Fosu where there is a dual carriage. We are here in Assin North to win the elections. After Kumawu dashed here and we are ready to take back our seat. The projects and other developmental projects we have brought to the area including the polyclinic by me are a manifestation of our good works”, he disclosed in a streamed video.



He added “We’ve done a lot for the people of Assin North and we are coming back for our seat”



The Assin North Constituency has been left without an MP following the Supreme Court’s ruling that the NDC MP Mr Gyakye Quayson is not qualified to be MP for owing allegiance to Canada at the time he filed to contest the seat in 2020. A by-election is expected to be held soon when parliament resumes next month.