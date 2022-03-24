Assin North constituents have their eyes wide open; NDC is not afraid of by-election – Sammy Gyamfi

Politics of Thursday, 24 March 2022

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not afraid of any by-election in the Assin North constituency, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi has said.



He was reacting to a tweet by a leading member of the NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko that a by-election is looming in April.





It is, however, unclear why Gabby made this tweet but it comes at a time a Court of Appeal in Cape Coast on Tuesday, March 22 struck out the appeal by Assin North lawmaker James Gyekye Quayson for non-compliance with court procedures.



Mr. Quayson had filed an appeal that was challenging a High court ruling that declared new parliamentary elections should be organized in the constituency.



The presiding judge, Irene Charity Larbi, ruled that Mr. Quayson failed to comply with the court’s directives to submit his written submission within a stipulated time.



Speaking in an interview with TV3’s Roland Walker, Sammy Gyamfi said “The NDC is not afraid of any by-election because we know that the people of Assin North with their eyes open assessed the various candidates who stood for the position of MP during the 2020 elections and voted for Honourable Gyekye Quayson because they believed in him.”