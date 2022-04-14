Assin North case: Until the substantive case is determined, EC cannot organise by-election – Gary Nimako

General News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Supreme Court stops Assin North MP from performing parliamentary duties



EC cannot hold by-election yet, Nimako



5 of 7 justices ruled against Assin North MP’s case



A member of the legal team for Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, the plaintiff in the Assin North case, Gary Nimako Marfo, has said that the Electoral Commission (EC) cannot organize a by-election after the Supreme Court gave a ruling on the embattled Assin North MP's case on Wednesday, April 13.



He explained that this is because the court is yet to determine the substantive matter of the case.



He added that until the final case pending before the apex court is determined, the EC cannot proceed to organise a by-election.



Gary Nimako’s comment is in reaction to a statement by the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, which stated that nothing bars the EC from declaring the seat vacant and proceeding to organize a by-election after the court ruled that the Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, should no longer carry himself as the Member of Parliament for Assin North.



“Well, I think that the EC would have to hold on to organizing a by-election and let this case be brought to finality by the Supreme Court in an expeditious manner. So that post whatever the Supreme Court says, it will inform all of us on the next step to take.



“Yes, until the Supreme Court brings finality to the case before it. As a matter of fact, if there isn’t any case before the Supreme Court, the High Court ruling would have ended the matter, but because of the numerous applications they kept filing and filing, this case would have ended,” he said, reports myjoyonline.com.



