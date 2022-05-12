Assin North case: Tsatsu Tsikata's legal gymnastics will lose its elasticity – Gabby

General News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Supreme Court bars James Gyakye Quayson from performing MP duties



James Gyakye Quayson files for review



Assin North MP review application adjourned to May 17



A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has expressed confidence in the courts to resolve the case involving Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, without delay.



In his view, the matter before the court is a simple one.



Speaking in an interview with Asaase Radio, Mr. Otchere-Darko stated that the case cannot be protracted as it occurred between 1996 and 2000 when an NPP candidate won an election but was unable to serve as a result of the case having dragged for the entire duration of the life of the House.



He stressed that the legal gymnastics being employed by the legal team of Gyakye Quayson led by Tsatsu Tsikata will lose its elasticity eventually.



“The facts are that you are supposed to not contest if you don’t just have Ghanaian citizenship. Did he hold another citizenship when he filed? Is it yes or no? If so what is the situation, what does the law say?



“What has been the precedent set by the Court itself? It’s that simple. It’s a political office. In order to contest for a political office, you have to go by the rules and that is what it is.



“Yes… they may do all the legal gymnastics…we saw it from 1996-2000 when an NPP candidate won but the case was dragged for 4 years to make it moot because essentially it’s a 4-year term.



“But clearly, I can’t see this case traveling beyond the elasticity that Tsatsu and the other lawyers will be allowed because it gets to a point where it will lose its elasticity. The gymnastics will lose its elasticity,” Gabby emphasized.



Background



In July 2021, a High Court in Cape Coast nullified the election of the Assin North MP, after it found that he owed allegiance to Canada at the time of filing his nomination forms to contest the polls.



Michael Ankomah Nimfah, a resident of the constituency, filed the petition in court and later initiated another action at the Supreme Court to enforce the High Court's decision.



He urged the Court to prevent a further breach of the constitution by restraining the MP.



On Wednesday, April 13, the Supreme Court in a 5-2 decision ruled on the issue by barring the Assin North MP from performing any Parliamentary duty.



This is until the determination of the substantive case filed against him at the Supreme Court.



However nearly two weeks after the ruling, the embattled MP filed a review application challenging the Supreme Court's ruling.



At a recent hearing of the case, the court adjourned the case without reasons to May 17.



