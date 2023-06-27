Assin North by-elections: No phones allowed in polling booths – EC

Politics of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

The usage of mobile phones or gadgets that can take photographs have been banned by the Electoral Commission (EC) during the Assin North by-elections.



This was agreed at a security meeting between the EC, the security and the various political parties taking part in the election.



Representing the NDC at the meeting were some national executives, including the national chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and some stalwarts such as , Kofi Totobi Quakye among others.



The NPP was equally represented by most of their national executives.



It was agreed that the police will ensure that no voter takes a photograph of their thumb printed ballot.



The by-election is slated for tomorrow, June 27,2024.



The crucial election is between former MP James Gyakye Quayson of the NDC, Charles Opoku, the candidate representing the governing NPP and one other representing the LPG.