Assin North by-election: We're all spending stolen money, your curse won't work on me – Voter

General News of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A voter in Assin North has said he is not bothered by any curse pronounced by any of the political parties, as he believes that both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP), are distributing stolen money.



Before the by-election in Assin North, both NDC and the NPP raised allegations and counter allegations of buying votes from the electorates.



Each of them blamed the other for using money and other items to lure the electorates to vote in their favour.



However, recounting his experience, the voter in an interview sighted by GhanaWeb, revealed that he received a total sum of Ghc 300.00, Ghc 200 and Ghc 100 from the NPP and NDC respectively.



And even though some of the givers of the money pronounced curses on individuals who received the money and voted otherwise, he is not moved by that.



“I got GHC300 in all, I got Ghc200 from the NPP and I got GHC100 from the NDC.



“One of them pronounced a curse, that is what I don’t even want to hear. The monies they are sharing are all stolen. We all are stealing from each other in this country. So, why are you cursing after we have come for some of the money you stole? We are all spending stolen money, so why are you cursing,” he asked.



The voter also added that for him, although he has taken the monies from both parties, he knows who he will vote for.



"For the voting, I will go and cast my vote, but I know who I will be voting for. If the curse works on me, that is fine, but I am very sure it will not work because the money they gave is coming from my tax," he added.





Assin North By-Election: We are all spending stolen money, so your curse wont work on me. I already know who I will vote for - An electorate fumes after collecting money from both NDC and NPP#UTVNews pic.twitter.com/MrhSODAa0c — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) June 27, 2023