Assin North by-election: Video of Nana B calling NDC executives ‘lazy’ pops up

Politics of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a video circulating on social media, Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is heard referring to executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as "lazy." The footage was captured during a live broadcast on Angel FM, coverage of the by-election in Assin North on June 27, 2023.



Nana B, as he is popularly known, proclaimed that Charles Opoku, the NPP's candidate, would emerge as the MP-elect before the close of the election.



Nana Yaa Brefo, an Angel FM presenter, announced that as of 3:48 pm, the NDC was claiming victory with a majority, however, Nana B disputed the presenter's pronouncement and insisted that Charles Opoku was the elected MP for the constituency.



He expressed his disbelief at what he called the NDC's excuse of rain hindering their campaign efforts, stating that the NPP had campaigned tirelessly, even in adverse weather conditions.



Nana B remarked, "So far so good, I can boldly declare on your channel that Charles Opoku is the MP-elect for Assin North. I am saying Charles Opoku has won this election. First of all, we have really engaged in the campaign, we have used two weeks, Maa Pat supported, and Chairman Owusu Sekyere also supported. We were doing a campaign throughout the rains and the hot sun... so when I heard the NDC saying that because it has rained, they can't campaign, I realized they are lazy... Secondly, our candidate is also popular, and he is philanthropic in nature."



The NPP lost the by-election to NDC’s James Gyakye Quayson who is to be sworn in as Member of Parliament for the constituency today (Junly4) after the Electoral Commission declared him a winner in the election held on June 27, 2023, following the conclusion of the by-election.



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes. Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary vacancy following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.



Watch the video below:





Is that Nana B? I just can't believe this. Smh!



Watch and drop your own comments. pic.twitter.com/nZ7VQxRR56 — General Marcus! (@marcusadampah) July 1, 2023

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:You can also watch this feature on climate change and its impact on fish and sea life:Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWebTo advertise with GhanaWebAM/SARA