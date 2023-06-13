Assin North by-election: Military aircraft lifts NPP Chairman to Korle Bu after ghastly accident

Regional News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Correspondence from the Central Region



The Bono East Regional Chairman of the NPP, Ibrahim Baba Bukhari is in critical condition following his involvement in a ghastly car crash at Akomfode in the Assin North District.



It is gathered that Mr. Bukhari was returning from a campaign trip at Assin Ninkyiso and was heading towards Assin Fosu direction when the motorbike he was travelling with ran into the rear end of a Daewoo truck with registration number GX-3489-14 which was being escorted by Assin Fosu-based forestry commission personnel.



Eyewitness reports suggest that the accident occurred when he speedily tried to overtake the Daewoo truck.



He was rushed to the local CHPS compound for first aid and was later referred to St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu.



A military aircraft was called to transport the victim to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra for further treatment following a referral by the doctors at St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu due to the severity of the injuries.



Meanwhile, the party hierarchy has remained tight-lipped about the incident when GhanaWeb attempted to seek confirmation from them.



However, according to our sources, a complaint filed by NPP executives at the police station reveals the vehicle which belongs to the forestry commission rather, allegedly hit the chairman's motorbike while chasing a suspected vehicle carrying wood.



The Assin Fosu forestry manager, Nana Kwabena Agyapong denied the claim that the commission's vehicle rather hit the motorbike.



He was confident that a thorough investigation launched by the police into the will establish the fact of the matter.



