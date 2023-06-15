Assin North by-election: Gyakye Quayson is a liar, he can’t be trusted – Titus-Glover

General News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has urged residents of the Assin North Constituency not to vote for their ousted MP, James Gyakye Quayson, in the upcoming by-elections.



According to him, Gyakye Quayson, the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is a liar and cannot be trusted.



Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM, on Tuesday, June 14, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb, Titus-Glover said that the NDC candidate cannot be trusted because he lied under oath on two different occasions regarding his Canadian citizenship.



“The NDC does not like speaking the truth and Gyakye is also not a truthful person. In 2012, he came to contest in the primaries and he was disqualified. In 2016, he was disqualified. What we are now hearing is that even in 2020, he was disqualified but the powers that be in the NDC made him contest.



“In the first place, he lied on oath which is perjury. He does not speak the truth. He wants to go to parliament but he is not truthful.



“If you owe allegiance to another country, renounce it before you can become an MP, is this a difficult thing to do? Why were you disqualified after two different attempts?... so, Gyakye Quayson and the NDC are liars,” he said in the Twi dialect.



He, therefore, urged residents of Assin North to vote for the candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Charles Opoku, in the upcoming by-elections.



Titus-Glover, a former deputy minister of transport, described Opoku as someone who has been with the residents of Assin North and understands their issues and not someone who lives abroad and comes to the constituency once every ten years.



Background:



The Supreme Court of Ghana, on May 17, 2023, ordered the Parliament of Ghana to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson as a Member of Parliament (MP)





The apex court of the land ruled that Quayson was not qualified at the time he contested the election in 2020 in the Michael Ankomah Nimfah vs. James Gyakye Quayson case.



According to the court, the ousted Assin North MP failed to prove that he had renounced his Canadian citizenship when he filed his nomination to contest the 2020 general elections.



Parliament subsequently declared the Assin North seat vacant, leading to the Electoral Commission of Ghana announcing a by-election on May 27, 2023, to fill the seat.



