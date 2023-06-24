Assin North by-election: Elect candidate who will have access to government machinery – Bawumia

Politics of Saturday, 24 June 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged residents of Assin North to vote for a candidate who will have access to government machinery for the development of the area.



Addressing residents of Assin Kushea during a campaign tour, Dr. Bawumia said Charles Opoku is the only candidate who will get access to government machinery hence the residents should elect him as their representative in Parliament in the upcoming by-election.



“Look at the many policies and innovative programmes initiated by the NPP government since assuming power. Free SHS, mobile money interoperability, talk of Agenda 111… Assin North has one project which is ongoing. We are bring more new innovations. We have built a road on the Assin Kushea road, which is helping residents. What has the NDC MP you elected done for you? The work done here in Assin North by the NPP government is far more than was done by the NDC government.”



“So you the people of Assin North need someone you can send to go and see President Akufo-Addo or Vice President Bawumia for your developmental projects. Will the NDC candidate see his way through to President Akufo-Addo’s office or my office? That is why you should elect Charles Opoku so that he could easily facilitate projects for you the people of Assin Kushea and Assin North in general,” Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia added.



The upcoming Assin North by-election on Tuesday June 27, 2023 is a two-horse race between the NPP’s Charles Opoku and NDC’s James Gyakye Quayson.



The by-election has become necessary after the Supreme Court annulled the 2020 election that saw James Gyakye Quayson being elected as MP for Assin North over breach of the provisions of the constitution with regard to dual citizenship.



The Supreme Court on May 17 upheld the ruling of the Cape Coast High Court and asked Parliament to expunge his name from its records.



Parliament on Tuesday, May 30, declared the Assin North seat vacant allowing for election to pick a new MP for the constituency.



The Electoral Commission later fixed a by-election for June 27.