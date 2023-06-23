Assin North by-election: ‘Chop off my manhood if NPP wins’ – NDC Regional Youth Organizer

Politics of Friday, 23 June 2023

Obeng Agyenim Boateng, the Bono East Regional Deputy Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has declared that his manhood should be cut off if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) emerges victorious in the upcoming by-election in Assin North constituency.



The NDC youth leader expressed confidence in his party's ability to retain the seat with James Gyakye Quayson as its candidate, despite what he described as intimidation and vote-buying tactics employed by the governing NPP.



He cited the NDC's unwavering determination, strategic planning, and strong connection with the community as key factors that will lead them to success. He reaffirmed the party's commitment to representing the interests and aspirations of the people, vowing to address their concerns and bring about positive change.



According to him, "With the support and trust of the electorate, nothing will hinder our path to victory. The love for Hon. Quayson at Assin North, and the NDC, is higher than expected due to the good works of our candidate,” myxyzonline.com quoted him to have said in a panel discussion on TV XYZ on June 22, 2023.



He then highlighted the alleged disqualification of the NPP candidate, Charles Opoku, who is claimed to be a non-registered voter in the area, however Samuel Duah, a panel member representing the NPP on the said show, contested this assertion, arguing that the candidate could indeed participate in the election because he qualifies.



In a strong rebuttal, Obeng Agyenim Boateng issued a startling challenge, exclaiming, "If the NPP candidate is able to vote during the by-election in Assin North, chop off my manhood!" He added, "I am offering myself for you; if the NPP wins the by-election, come and chop off my manhood.”



Meanwhile, the Assin North by-election has been scheduled to take place on June 27, 2023, following the expungement of the former member of Parliament James Gyakye Quayson over a dual citizenship claim by the Supreme Court of Ghana.







