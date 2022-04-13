Assin North better off without illegal MP – Frank Davies

Politics of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The lawyer for the petitioner in the case against the Assin North MP says the Supreme court ruling on the injunction application against the embattled MP is a step in the right direction.



The constituents, according to him are better off without any representation in Parliament rather than an illegal person being their MP.



“An illegible person running around as a Member of Parliament for a constituency when he is not; it obviously leads to a mutilation of the sovereign will of the people of Assin North.



“They are better off now without someone who is parading as a Member of Parliament whilst he is not, whilst we await the decision of this Court,” he told EIB Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah in an interview after Wednesday’s ruling.



The Supreme Court on Wednesday by a majority decision restrained Member of Parliament for Assin North James Gyakye Quayson from performing his parliamentary duties.



The apex court in a 5-2 ruling said the application from Michael Ankomah Nimfah succeeds.



The seven-member panel of the Supreme Court held that the MP is retrained from holding himself out as an MP for the Assin North constituency.



While Justice Agnes Dordzie and Nene Amegatcher dissented, Jones Dotse, as Court President, Prof. Henrietta Mensah Bonsu, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkornoo, and Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi granted the application.







