Assin North and Assin Central overwhelmingly endorse president's nominees

General News of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: GNA

The Assin North and Assin-Fosu Municipal Assemblies have overwhelmingly endorsed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's nominees for their respective Assemblies.



Mr Charles Ohene Andoh, was retained as the Assin North District Chief Executive (DCE) and Mr Nicholas Fiifi Baako was also retained as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Assin-Fosu Municipal.



In Assin North, Mr Andoh secured 21 of the 27 total votes cast representing 77.78 percent.



Under the Local Governance Act, 2016, Act 936, Madam Gladys Ankrah, the District Director of the Electoral Commission declared Mr Andoh as the DCE.



Expressing joy and gratitude to the Assembly Members, Mr Andoh pledged his commitment to serve diligently and assured them of more infrastructural development to give the District a facelift.



Similarly, in Assin-Fosu, Mr Baako, the incumbent MCE garnered 20 of the 22 votes cast representing 91 percent to get the nod.



In the same light, Mr Baako thanked the members for the confidence reposed in him and rallied their unflinching support to develop the Municipality.



Present at election centres were Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, Central Regional Minister, Mr Kingsley Agyei Boahen, Central Regional Coordinating Director, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Dennis Abade, Deputy Central Regional Commander of the Ghana Police Service,



Mrs Gladys Pinkrah, Central Regional Electoral Commissioner, Mr Ekow Smith Danquah, National First Vice Chairman hopeful, Mr Richard Takyi Mensah, Central Regional Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Mr Bismarck Baasi Nkum, DCE, Gomoa West and President of the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG).