Assin North: You were ‘sleeping and snoring’ in hotels -Yammin jabs NPP officials

Politics of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Joseph Yammin says his party won the Assin North Constituency by-election out of the commitment and sacrifices they made in the constituency.



According to him, at a point, members of the NDC who were assigned to some villages had to pass nights in those villages to enable them to convince people to vote for their candidate James Gyakye Quayson.



“A night before the elections all MPs were assigned to the communities and they slept in those communities. National Executives were assigned to the communities and they slept in the communities. They slept with them in the night, woke up with them in the morning and ate with them.



"That was how the NDC was operating so at the time the NPP officials were snoring in very good air-conditioned hotel rooms, we were in the bush sleeping.” Mr Joseph Yammin said this in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



He further revealed that others who were not posted to villages had to sleep in beer bars because there was no hotel accommodation for them.



“There is a beer bar opposite the Melcom building; that was where some members of the NDC were sleeping. We sat there till daybreak and by the time we realize it is already 5 am then we will go back to our designated places”. He revealed



At the end of the by-election in Assin North on June 27, 2023, Mr. Quayson polled 17,245 votes representing 57.56 per cent of the total votes cast to beat Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).



Charles Opoku polled 12,630 votes representing 42.15 per cent of the total votes cast in the hotly contested by-election while the LPG’s Bernice Enyonam Sefenu polled a paltry 87 votes (0.29%).