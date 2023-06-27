Assin North: You need an MP who can fight for you in parliament – Wontumi

Politics of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has drawn the Russia-Ukraine war into the Assin North by-election.



Speaking to the media at one of the polling stations for the Assin North by-election, Chairman Wontumi asserted that the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine war have made things very difficult.



He said that for the people of Assin North to be able to make some progress in the face of these two global events, they need a Member of Parliament (MP) who can make their case and this is in the person of Charles Opoku, the candidate of the NPP.



“Because of COVID and the Russian-Ukraine war, resources are scarce. So, you need an MP who can fight for the development of your constituency.



“So, we pray that the people of Assin North would vote for Charles Opoku so they would get the development they deserve,” he said in the Twi dialect.



He added that Charles Opoku would also have access to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when elected MP which affords him the opportunity to bring their needs to him.



