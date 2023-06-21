Assin North: Vote massively for NPP’s candidate for development - Delegates told

Politics of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The New Patriotic Party’s 2020 parliamentary candidate for the Assin North Constituency, Abena Duruwaa Mensah, has asked constituents to vote massively for the party’s candidate Charles Opoku.



Speaking to constituents at Assin Endwa, she appealed to the voters to give the party an opportunity and they will see massive development.



“My message to the people of Assin Endwa is very short: Give the same support you once extended to Ken Agyapong and myself to Charles Opoku. I implore you to give him the same support. I believe you (the people of Endwa) that once you decide to do it, you do it,” she said.



In disclosing why she felt the constituents should vote for the NPP, she said “This is because once you are voting for us again then you know that it’s all about development. I am tired to hear that Abena, since your exit, we’ve been lagging behind in terms of development. Because you’re not there, everything is at a standstill. I am tired of hearing that. For now, the opportunity beckons, Charles Opoku has been offered to you to continue where I left off.”



“I am pleading with you to vote for him and let’s win so we can bring you more developments that are more than you’re witnessing. Words of wisdom are indeed short.



“This is a reminder that politics is not solely about individual success but also about working together to advance shared goals and the overall welfare of the constituency,” she stated.