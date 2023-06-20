Assin North: The NPP should not dare us – NDC operative raises alarm on possible violence

Politics of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

An operative of the National Democratic Congress who has participated in by-elections at Cheroponi, Akwatia, Odododiodioo, and Ayawaso West Wuogon, James Agbey, has sent a strong caution to the NPP ahead of the polls in Assin North.



In a statement made available to GhanaWeb, James Agbey said that recent happenings and a few other intelligences he has picked up point to the fact that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is aiming to foment trouble at Assin North on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.



The Electoral Commission of Ghana will hold a by-election at Assin North to elect a new Member of Parliament after the Supreme Court ruled that the name of James Gyakye Quayson should be struck out of parliament’s records since his 2020 election was unconstitutional.



Ahead of the by-election, the two leading political parties have been rallying support to get their candidates: NDC’s James Gyakye Quayson, and the NPP’s Charles Opoku, elected.



But James Agbey, the NDC operative, has said that the NPP should not be deceived that it can muscle its way into fomenting trouble without a reprisal from the NDC.



He reminded the ruling party that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was formed out of a quest for freedom, and as such, they should not be taken for a ride.



“As an operative, who has seen turbulence in Cheroponi, Akwatia, Odododiodioo and Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections, I can readily confirm that the NPP is driving Ghana to the edge. And the entire country is teetering on the edge of a precipice and could burst apart due to NPP's braying, intransigence, indiscretion and politics of attrition.



“In essence, I’m by this statement making it my mission to stop that murderous NPP agenda from happening. The NDC as a party, was borne out of the quest for freedom and social justice, and myself together with other party operatives are not going to allow the NPP to take this country on the path of destruction.



“We have more than enough men, willing and ready to resist the NPP in Assin-North... The NPP should not dare us,” he said in his statement dated Tuesday, June 20, 2023.



James Agbey further stated that if the NPP thinks that it can go ahead with its alleged plans for violence, then it has miscalculated.



Read his full statement below:



We have the men for a face-off, beware; NDC operative warns NPP



As the country prepares for the forthcoming Assin-North by-election, the stakes are equally high. The stakes are high because the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is using inferior tactics and intimidation on the NDC voters in the constituency.



There are reports of potential vote buying. We are also aware of the NPP machinery regarding the judicial intimidation of the NDC candidate, Hon Gyakye Quayson.



The inducements such as money, cutlasses, and using government machinery to gain undue advantage is glaring enough.



There is every likelihood that the NPP want to engineer violence and crisis situation in Assin-North.



In fact, there are “fatalistic” attempt by the NPP to destabilise this country in 2024, and they are at it currently with a dress-rehearsal in Assin-North.



I realise this is a serious issue, but encapsulated in this, is everything that right thinking people think the NPP is made of.



Indeed, this disastrous miscalculation by the NPP deserves utterly condemnation but moral society is deafening with its silence.



It is on this score that I finds it prudent to avert the minds of the Ghanaian people to the happenings in Assin-North.



As an operative, who has seen turbulence in Cheroponi, Akwatia, Odododiodioo and Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections, I can readily confirm that the NPP is driving Ghana to the edge. And the entire country is teetering on the edge of a precipice and could bust apart due to NPP's braying, intransigence, indiscretion and politics of attrition.



In essence, I’m by this statement making it my mission to stop that murderous NPP agenda from happening.



The NDC as a party, was borne out of the quest for freedom and social justice, and myself together with other party operatives are not going to allow the NPP to take this country on the path of destruction.



We have more than enough men, willing and ready to resist the NPP in Assin-North.



The NDC as a direct descendant of the 79 revolution is ever ready for a face-off with the NPP any day.



The NPP should not dare us.



James Agbey

NDC operative







