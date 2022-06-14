Assin North Senior High Technical takes delivery of bus

General News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: GNA

The Assin North Senior High Technical School (ANSHTS) has received a 65-seater bus from the Ministry of Education to improve the school’s transportation needs.



The bus is to enhance the transportation of students and teachers on educational tours, field trips and other social activities.



The ANSHTS, one of the less endowed schools in the district, was established in 1985 by six communities; Asempanaye, Danseme, Schiano, Kushea, Praso and Breman.



The school, now absorbed by the Government, has a population of about 3000 students.



Mr Charles Ohene Andoh, the District Chief Executive (DCE), who handed over the bus to the school, charged the authorities to take good care of it to prolong its lifespan.



He advised the students to eschew anti-social activities that could jeopardize their education and concentrate on their studies.



The Akufo-Addo-led Government, he said, had brought many developmental projects to the school, which included a six-unit classroom block by the Ghana National Petroleum Company, a 12-unit classroom by the Getfund and two dormitories.



Mr Andoh promised to use his good office to lobby for a pick-up vehicle for the school.



Mr Frederick Kofi Inkoom, the Headmaster, who received the bus, thanked the Government for the gesture, saying it will enhance academic trips of the school.



Mrs Juliette Otamin, the District Director of Education, said the bus had come at an opportune time to ease the transportation challenges of the school.



She advised the authorities to use the bus judiciously and take proper care of it.



She commended the school for obtaining 99 per cent in the 2021 West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).