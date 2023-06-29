Assin North: NDC won through lies, incited people against NPP – Ahiagbah

Politics of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has attributed the loss of the NPP in the Assin North by-election to lies and propaganda by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) about the prosecution of James Gyakye Quayson (the deposed Member of Parliament (MP) for the area), who has been re-elected.



He argued that the NDC managed to incite the constituents of Assin North against the NPP by lying about the motive behind the prosecution of Mr. Quayson.



He insisted, in an interview with Citi FM Wednesday, that but for such lies that put the NPP in a bad light, the NDC could not have been able to retain the seat in the hotly contested by-election of June 27, 2023.



“The NDC went to Assin North seeking an appeal for sympathy with the message that the NPP is persecuting James Gyakye Quayson and not the law that is dealing with him. That is a false representation of the facts of the matter and that false narrative created a situation which incited the people against the government…A lot of falsehoods was what the NDC was riding on, and they used that to appeal to the emotions of the people, and they carried the day,” he stressed.



Mr Ahiagbah had predicted a landslide victory for the NPP’s Charles Opoku in the by-election. But at the end of the polls, Mr James Gyakye Quayson won with an improved margin over his 2020 performance.



The NPP has, however, stated that the fact that the opposition NDC won the fiercely contested by-election adds to the much-vaunted democratic credentials of Ghana. The party assured its members that the seat won be snatched from the NDC in the near future.