Assin North MP will win hands down if by-election is called – Aseidu Nketia

General News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

Johnson Aseidu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has waded into the disputed Assin North parliamentary case before the Supreme Court.



Speaking to Mugabe Maase on the Gumbe Show on TV XYZ, he suggested that the NDC’s candidate, Mr James Gyakye Quayson, shall win the seat back if the judgement of the court goes another way.



Asiedu Nketiah also maintained that Mr Quayson will run on the ticket of the NDC uncontested and win back the seat with a vast margin should there be a by-election.



“We are very ready for a By-election because, in a By-election, Quayson will not campaign, he will only talk to the people for a while. Quayson shall return to parliament in the worst-case scenario that the court’s ruling goes against him” he emphasized.



Pushed further by Mugabe on his level of certainty that Quayson shall win the seat again, he said “he shall win hands down because the margin at which he won the seat in 2020 will increase”.



Aseidu Nketia again assured Ghanaians that the NDC as a party is ready to handle incidents like that of the Ayawaso West Wagon violence and will not withdraw from any election.



“We will not withdraw from any form of the election unless I am dead. We will not withdraw from any election. The NDC’s slogan in starting all elections is, No retreat, No surrender, No curve, No bend, straight onto victory,” he vowed.



Expressing himself on matters of election violence and withdrawing from elections, the General Secretary elucidated that there have been a lot of changes in the police and military hierarchy, hence there won’t be any negative actions from these institutions.



He stated that the new Inspector General of the Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, will not allow things that happened in the past to happen again.



He was optimistic that the IGP’s track record in recent times shows he is different.



He added that the military is also disappointed in president Nana Akufo Addo and will not succumb to any instructions to kill the masses.