Assin North MP will vote on E-levy - Minority

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minority Caucus in Parliament have served notice that it will push for embattled NDC Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, to vote on the controversial E-levy whenever it is resubmitted before the House.



In an interview with Joy News, Deputy Minority Leader James Klutse Avedzi indicated that the MP has not been served any court papers barring him from discharging his duties as a lawmaker.



On this account, Klutse Avedzi stated that should the majority side table the E-levy bill on any day, James Gyakye Quayson will vote insofar as he is available.



“There is nothing against him that debars him from voting. He will vote. What says that he should not vote? If the bill is brought and he is in the Chamber why won’t he vote.



"He has not been served with any injunction so don’t say there is an injunction against him until he has been served then you can say there is something against him.



"He has not been served so there is nothing like that. He is a Member of Parliament and he is entitled to vote. So if the bill is tabled today and he happens to be around, he will vote,” he said.



Asked about plans by the NPP Majority side to prevent the embattled from participating in Parliamentary business, James Kluste Avedzi said;



“They should try and let’s see what happens. They should try [preventing] a Member of Parliament who is coming to enter the chamber and perform his duty, let them take the law into their own hands to restrict him and let’s see what happens. Let’s see what happens, if he will allow himself to be prevented we will see.”



The Assin North MP has recently been charged with forgery and four other criminal offences.



The charges include Deceit of public officer contrary to section 251 (b) of the Criminal offences Act, 1960, Act 29; Forgery of Passport or Travel Certificate, contrary to section 15 (1)(b) of Passports and Travel Certificates Act, 1967 (NLCD 155); and, Knowingly making a False Statutory Declaration in contravention of the Statutory Declarations Act, 1971, Act 389.



The MP is reported to have declared that he owes no allegiance to any country whiles applying for a Ghanaian passport on 26th July 2019.



The state argues that the MP held Canadian citizenship issued to him on 30th October 2016 but failed to declare it in the application for the Ghanaian passport.