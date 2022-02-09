Assin North MP served criminal summons by Accra High Court

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

James Gyakye Quayson charged with perjury



Assin North MP to appear before Accra High Court



Assin North MP accused of election illegalities



The Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, has been served a criminal summons by the Accra High Court.



This is in relation to the charges of forgery and perjury leveled against him over some alleged offences he committed in the run-up to the 2020 parliamentary elections at Assin North, reports graphic.com.gh.



He is to appear before the court to stand trial as per the order of the court.



Presiding over the court, Justice Mary Maame Ekue Nsenkyire, asked that the criminal summons, the charge sheet and the facts of the case should be served on the MP.



However, she said that if the MP is not found, the criminal summons should be posted at his Manet residence in Accra, the report added.