Assin North MP served court notice through Daily Graphic advert

General News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Assin North in the Central Region, James Gyakye Quayson, has been served a court notice through a Daily Graphic advertisement.



The summons was published on page 15 of the Daily Graphic of Saturday, 26 February 2022, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directive.



The service is expected to take effect on Saturday, 5 March 2022, which is 7 days after the publication, per the order of the 7-member Supreme Court panel, which is presided over by Justice Jones Dotse.



An application seeking permission to serve the Assin North MP by substituted service was granted by the 7-member Supreme Court panel.



The Court directed that the service be done through a Daily Graphic publication.



It also noted that the publication will become valid effective 7 days following the date of publication in the Dailies.



This follows two failed attempts to serve the Assin North MP with a court notice, in which he is the respondent.



