Assin North MP’s case: NDC legal team disappointed as case adjourned to April 5

Politics of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The legal team member of restrained National Democratic Congress’ Assin North Member of Parliament has expressed disappointment about the incessant adjournment of the case involving James Gyakye Quayson.



This was after the hearing of the substantive matter involving the restrained MP and Michael Ankomah Nimfah, the applicant was adjourned to April 5.



In court on Wednesday, March 29, when the parties appeared at the Supreme Court for hearing, the case was adjourned by the Registrar.



No reason was assigned to the adjournment.



Speaking to EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, after the case was adjourned, a legal team member of the MP who is also the legislator for South Dayi, Rockson Dafeamakpor, who also had two of his cases adjourned expressed disappointment at the turn of events.



He said the people of Assin North have been denied parliamentary representation and this should call for a concern for expedite action.



His concern was also borne out of the fact that his action challenging portion of the constitution on spousal remuneration has been adjourned at least 15 times.



James Quayson, the restrained MP was present at the Supreme Court for the first time.